As snow and ice melt, dead fish will be seen on many lakes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – As snow and ice cover recede from Michigan lakes, officials say people should be prepared to see dead fish or other aquatic creatures in the water.

The Department of Natural Resources says winter conditions often cause die-offs of fish, turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish.

Martha Wolgamood of the Fisheries Division says “winter kill” is common, particularly in shallow lakes with excess vegetation and soft bottoms. It also happens in ponds, streams and canals.

She says the deaths don’t affect the overall health of fish populations in the waterways.

Fish can become stressed in winter because of low energy reserves, with feeding at a minimum. They also can be affected by rapid changes in water temperatures.

Low oxygen levels are another factor, caused by decomposition of dead plants and animals.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s