500 Sixth-graders get free education at LCC

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This will be a big day for 500 Lansing School District sixth-graders.

Tonight they will be welcomed as the 16th class of H.O.P.E. Scholarship recipients.

That means each of the 500 students will receive two years of free tuition from Lansing Community College with the promise that they graduate from high school.

The H.O.P.E. Scholarship program was established as a way to prevent crime and spur learning.

It is a joint effort of the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, Lansing School District, the City of Lansing, local businesses and private citizens.

The students were selected by their schools.

The big night kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with a reception and the ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Gannon Building Gym on LCC’s Downtown campus.