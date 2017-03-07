“Ross” Pet Of The Day March 7

Meet “Ross”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ross is a 1-year-old poodle mix. He’s a good boy who enjoys snuggling up against you when you scratch his ears. Ross is a small dog and can be a bit overwhelmed in new situations but warms up quickly. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Ross by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

