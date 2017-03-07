National Pancake Day gives boost to Sparrow Children’s Center

By Published:
(AP Photo)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Since today is National Pancake Day you can celebrate the day with free hotcakes and do some good at the same time.

The East Lansing International House of Pancakes is offering a free short stack of pancakes today from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In exchange for the free pancakes people are asked to make a donation to benefit the Sparrow Children’s Center, a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

It’s a nationwide effort and the goal is to raise $3.5 million today.

Since 2006 more than $24 million has been raised with the pancakes.

That money is used to provide treatment and medical equipment for young patients, including those at Sparrow.

