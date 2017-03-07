MSU Athletic Director urges current, former athletes to contact police on Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – It doesn’t matter what sport you played or when you played it, if you were at one time affiliated with Michigan State University Athletics, you might have received a letter last Thursday from MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis.

The message? To call the MSU Police Department’s toll-free tip line if you have any information about the ongoing Larry Nassar investigation.

In a letter dated March 2nd, Hollis addresses all members of MSU Athletics, past and present.

There are more than 20 varsity sports played between men and women at the university.

6 News obtained the letter from David Mittleman, an attorney with Church Wyble, a division of Grewal Law. He also represents a dozen women and girls who say Nassar sexually abused them while receiving what they thought was medical treatment.

The letter reads in part:

“I am writing to ensure you are aware of how to report information about any suspected wrongdoing while you were a student-athlete. Any member of the MSU community, past or present, who may have information relevant to the ongoing Nassar investigation is urged to call MSUPD’s toll free tip line at 844-99-MSUPD,” the letter said.

“The MSUPD will follow up on all relevant information it receives. To the extent MSUPD receives information is not relevant to ongoing criminal inquires, MSUPD will forward that information to the University’s outside counsel and University offices responsible for conducting investigations on the University’s behalf, as appropriate.”

The same day the letter was sent, a judge granted a motion to add 19 more alleged victims of Larry Nassar, to a federal lawsuit that names Nassar and Michigan State University as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Grand Rapids on January 10. It started with more than a dozen women and girls and a couple of law firms.

Since then, several law firms have filed motions to have their clients added to that motion.

The judge’s order brings the number of woman and girls involved in the lawsuit against Nassar to just under 50.

Nassar now faces more than 20 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level. He’s also facing federal child pornography charges.

On top of the criminal cases, more than 50 women in civil court are also suing him.

Law enforcement officials say more than 80 people have filed complaints against Nassar.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

He was in court Thursday morning, where preliminary hearings were set for the 22 sexual assault charges against him.

The preliminary hearing in Ingham County will be on two days, May 12 and May 26. The preliminary hearing in Eaton County has been set for June 30.