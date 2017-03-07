Michigan teen gets 3-D-printed shoes for large feet

By Published:
Broc Brown puts on his new shoes as Feetz CEO Lucy Beard watches at his grandmother's home in Michigan Center on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Brown, who has Sotos Syndrome and is 7 feet, 8 inches tall, was given a new pair of about size 28 shoes from Feetz. (J. Scott Park | Mlive.com)

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan Center 19-year-old, who was previously in the Guinness Book of World Records for world’s tallest teenager, has finally found a pair of shoes that fit his size-28 feet.

Our media partners at MLive report that Broc Brown, who is nearly 8 feet tall, has Sotos Syndrome. Sotos is also known as cerebral gigantism and affects approximately one in every 15,000 people.

Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of shoes to Brown on March 1. Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone’s feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.

Beard says Feetz shoes cost between $99 and $250, versus the typical custom-fit shoes that cost a minimum of $400 to $500.

More from MLive: Michigan teen finally finds shoes to fit size-28 feet

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s