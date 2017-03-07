Michigan reacts to new American Healthcare Act bill

(WLNS) – The new health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act is raising concerns across the nation, and here in Michigan.

“People’s lives are really at stake,” Michigan League for Public Policy CEO Gilda Jacobs said.

In Michigan more than 1 million people have been enrolled into healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, but if changes are made, the impact is a question mark.

“Consumers are very worried that they’re going to lose that they have,” Enroll Michigan Executive Director Dizzy Warren explained. “I would say those are valid concerns.”

Another concern, is with fewer people covered and more unable to see a doctor, it would mean more visits to the emergency room.

“The uncompensated care costs are going to shoot up again,” Jacobs said.

Warren says she urges those worried to raise concerns to the people who can change the outcome before it happens.

“If you have something that you like or would like to continue you probably should let your elected officials know”.

Some elected Officials are on board with proposed changes, Republican Michigan Representative John Moolenaar said:

“I have pledged to support efforts to repeal President Obama’s unaffordable health care law and replace it with a new patient-centered system, as I do with all legislation, I will review the bills to see if they meet the priorities of the hardworking residents of my district.”

Warren says as fast as the process to change healthcare seems to be going, who knows when changes could happen.

“If there are any changes its not going to be an immediate impact on the currently insured consumer.”

Anyone not covered can contact Enroll Michigan and sign up for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act.