Lansing bridge coming down for safety concerns

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After 100 years a Lansing landmark is being torn down.

The Canadian National Railroad bridge at the end of Dakin Street, which for years was a secondary access to Potter Park, is coming down.

The bridge hasn’t seen any traffic for six years due to the deteriorating condition of the deck and supports.

Built in 1917, the bridge is a private structure and didn’t qualify for federal or state funds.

The high cost of bringing the bridge to meet current clearance standards over the railroad contributed to the decision to demolish the span.

It will take about four weeks to complete the tear down.

There is a new emergency entrance to the zoo at the end of Allen Street.