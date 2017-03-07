Former State Police trooper sentenced to jail for embezzlement

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicle fees has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office says 31-year-old Seth Swanson of Royal Oak pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of embezzlement by a public official and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents.

Swanson was sentenced today to one year in county jail as part of five years of probation.

He was also sentenced to 12 months probation with the first 30 days in jail for uttering and publishing.

The former state police trooper must pay $170,100 in restitution plus court costs.

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector since 2011. A vehicle with a salvage title cannot be used on public roads until it’s recertified.

Authorities say Swanson forged Secretary of State documents guaranteeing a salvage vehicle has a clean title and allegedly pocketed the $100 fee from 1,701 inspections.