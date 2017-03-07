Florida deputy, trappers pull big gator from swimming hole

The Associated Press Published:

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (AP) — People may want to think twice before going for a swim at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area in north Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on its official Facebook account of a 13-foot alligator that had “taken residence” in a designated swimming zone in the recreation area near Ocala.

Deputy David Christmas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday after getting a call about the gator. The wildlife agency called in local trappers who helped the deputy pull the gator from the swimming hole.

The trappers took custody of the gator, and the area was reopened to swimmers.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s