Flint’s lead water crisis part of infrastructure conference

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The crisis in Flint over lead-tainted drinking water will be discussed during a 3-day water infrastructure conference.

The event starts Tuesday in Flint and is to focus on the need for reinvestment in municipal water and sewer systems, improving water quality and other aspects of an aging infrastructure.

Organizers say lessons learned from Flint and new technologies will be presented.

Flint was under state control when it switched in 2014 from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion and lead from old water lines leached into many homes and businesses.

Elevated levels of lead later were found in some children.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver are scheduled to speak Tuesday.

