Bill keeps government bid info secret until contract awarded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A bill that would keep bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in Michigan’s Legislature.

Supporters say the legislation up for a vote in the House this week would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract.

Companies’ trade secrets and other financial and propriety information would be fully exempt from disclosure.

Critics such as the Michigan Press Association oppose adding more exemptions to the open-records law and say there already are privacy protections in place for firms seeking government work.

The bill will go to Gov. Rick Snyder once the House votes. It planned to vote Tuesday but now will vote Wednesday.

ONLINE: Senate Bill 69