Alzheimer’s disease takes toll on patients, caregivers

(WLNS) – It’s the sixth leading cause of death in the country and 5-and-a-half million Americans are living with it.

Alzheimer’s Disease care costs exceeded $259 billion.

And a new report released today shows the illness is taking a toll, not only on the patients, but caregivers as well.

Memory loss, confusion and trouble with speaking or writing are just a few symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

But the illness has proven to be financially and emotionally stressful on caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association says families have spent more than a quarter trillion dollars to care for the disease.

Health officials say more than 15-million people are providing unpaid care for patients and 35 percent of caregivers are experiencing depression and anxiety as a result.

In Michigan there are more than 180,000 people living with the illness and over a half-million caregivers.

The report shows that Michigan families spend more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket costs per patient.

The Alzheimer’s Association is providing help to caregivers and families in effort to combat the challenges.

FOR ASSISTANCE: 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online