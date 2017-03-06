Skubick: Poll shows Trump support base eroding in Michigan

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan voters are losing confidence in President Donald Trump after handing him a narrow victory here last November.

This past weekend Donald Trump supporters turned out in Lansing and around the country to voice their confidence in the new president.

But the latest Target-Insight MIRS newsletter polling data reveals in Michigan, the president has lost his razor-thin majority.

The president won’t like this:

Trump Numbers

(1) 43 percent lost confidence
(2) 33 percent confidence up
(3) 6 percent undecided

Mr. Trump eked out a narrow victory by attracting more men, whites and independent voters than the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

But those numbers have changed.

Trump Numbers

(1) Independents: 50 percent less confident
(2) Whites: 45 percent less confident
(3) Men: 48 percent less confident

That drop in confidence may be driven by a succession of controversial moves: The ill-fated immigration ban and the running flap over alleged Russian interference in the election.

His support remains strong in the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan at 54 percent confident.

But there’s a 49 percent lack of confidence in west Michigan and 45 percent lack of confidence in the mid-Michigan region.

