“Remi” Pet Of The Day March 6

Meet “Remi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Remi is a happy, 8-year-old “All-American” mix breed. She’s has a beautiful tan coat with just a hint of gray around her muzzle. She has been spayed, is current on all her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. Remi is in foster care now but you can meet her by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

