PLAY BALL: Lansing Lugnuts tickets on sale today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For some people seeing a robin is a sure sign of spring.

Baseball fans in Lansing look for the first day to buy Lugnut game tickets as the surest sign of spring.

Tickets are on sale today at the Cooley Law Stadium box office, online at lansinglugnuts.com or by calling 517-485-4500 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The franchise’s 22 Midwest League season opens Saturday April 8 with the Opening Day Block Party.

That event closes down Michigan Avenue between Larch and Cedar Street (in front of the ballpark) beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The game begins at 6:05 p.m.

It will be summer filled with special promotions at Lugnuts games and caps off with the annual Crosstown Showdown when the Lugnuts take on the Michigan State Spartans September 5.

Advance prices for Lugnuts games are the same as last year: $8 for lawn seating, $10 for bleacher seats, $11 for box seats and $14 for executive box seats. Prices rise $1 on game day.