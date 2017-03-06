Meijer expands cheese recall for listeria risk

WALKER, Mich (WLNS) – Meijer is expanding an earlier cheese recall to include Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese and its pre-wrapped ham subs sold in December.

The expanded recall is due to a potential cross contamination with listeria although no illnesses linked to the cheese have been reported.

Our media partners at MLive report the affected Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese was located on “cheese islands” within the deli section and has the expiration dates of March 28, 2017, May 13, 2107, and June 10, 2017.

The Meijer pre-made ham sub on artisan white baguette was located in the retailer’s “grab-and-go” fresh deli cases with sell by dates between Nov. 2 – Dec. 30, 2016.

There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer associated with the sandwiches.

If you have any of the recalled products you should stop using the cheese, dispose of it or return it to any Meijer store customer service desk for a full refund.

