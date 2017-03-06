GM: Delta Township 3rd shift to end, 1100 jobs cut

UPDATE 10:05 a.m. – Congressman Tim Walberg said in a prepared statement today that he “is disappointed in today’s news that the GM Delta Township Plant will be eliminating its third shift”. He went on to say that the auto industry in critical to Michigan’s economy and he will continue to fight for more jobs and opportunity for workers.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – General Motors is cutting 1,100 jobs at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in May.

Last spring General Motors announced that it was moving production of the GMC Acadia to Spring Hill, Tennessee from the Lansing Delta plant.

That move will be completed in May.

General Motors will cut the third shift at Lansing Delta at that same time.

The Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse will continue to be built at Lansing Delta Township as part of GM’s $583 million in investments in the facility since 2014.

All-new versions of both models will be built at LDT this year.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.