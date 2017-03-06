General Motors to lay off 1,100 employees from Delta Township plant

(WLNS) – General Motors announced it will lay off 1,100 employees at the Delta Township plant when it cuts the third shift May 15.

General Motors is providing resources to employees to assist ahead of the cuts, but employees aren’t the only ones affected.

“They’ve been talking about it for a couple of months, I’ve lost a couple of customers because of the pending lay offs,” Tony M’s Owner Tamara Farrell said.

Farrell owns a restaurant down the road from the Delta Township Plant. She says when cuts are made there, it means losing customers and friends at the restaurant.

“You get to know them when you see the regulars every day they are like family, you know some of them have been coming here for six years or longer so you build a relationship with them,” Farrell said.

UAW Local 602 President Bill Reed says despite the impact this cut will have on people, including Farrell and her customers, there is a bright future for the plant just around the corner.

“I really do believe that we’re going to have a third product, that’s something that we as union leadership have been advocating for.”

Reed says UAW presidents have been working with management across the state to maintain jobs her in Mid-Michigan, and keep these hundreds of employees from saying goodbye to the company forever.

“We want to keep them in the GM family.”

6 News will be here for you with updates on the layoff and future of the plant as we learn more.