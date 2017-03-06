Clinton County man to be sentenced on child porn charges

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton County man is scheduled to learn how long he’ll spend in prison after investigators found inappropriate material on his cell phone.

52-year-old Terry Plowman is one of three people connected to several child pornography and sexual assault charges in Clinton County and Monday he’s due before a judge for sentencing.

Plowman accepted a plea deal earlier this year to one count each of producing child pornography and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police say last October they found evidence of child sexual abuse on Plowman’s phone and that he sent Carol Boak images of him sexually abusing a 9-year-old, which she later shared with Kenneth Thelen.

Late last year Thelen also took a plea deal, while the third defendant, Carol Boak is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Terry Plowman faces up to 20 years in prison.