Someone may be ‘taking names of staff’ at ethnic restaurants, county warns

ANN ARBOR, MI – Washtenaw County Public Health has issued an alert, indicating it received reports of one or more people entering local ethnic restaurants and “taking names of staff.”

According to our media partners at Mlive, it’s unclear who was doing it or why they were doing, but at least three restaurants in Ann Arbor were reportedly targeted, according to the county.

Kristen Schweighoefer, the county’s environmental health director, sent a mass email to restaurants throughout the county on Friday, March 3, saying the incidents the county heard about reportedly occurred on Feb. 24 and it was not the doing of the county’s health inspectors, as some might have believed.

county_health_030317.jpgA Facebook post by Washtenaw County Public Health, indicating the county proudly serves immigrants, refugees and all who live in Washtenaw County.Screenshot from Facebook

“We received very limited information thirdhand,” Schweighoefer said when asked about the reported incidents. “What we heard was that the original source thought the individual or individuals they saw may have been the health department because we are the ones who are frequently in the restaurants.”

Schweighoefer said the health department sent out an email to restaurants to clarify how it conducts inspections and to squelch any rumors.

“We have a long and strong partnership with the restaurant community and want to be clear that we are partners in food safety,” she said.

The email Schweighoefer circulated encourages restaurants to contact the health department directly with any questions or concerns.

Attached to the email is a one-page letter about how the department conducts inspections. It also makes clear the county health department is not interested in anyone’s immigration or citizenship status.

“There has been significant discussion regarding immigrants in our community and nationally,” Schweighoefer wrote in the letter.

“Our role is to protect public health by ensuring safe food is prepared in sanitary facilities. We are not involved in discussions of immigration or citizenship status. Our customers are both the community members who eat and drink at the establishments we inspect, as well as the community members that work in those restaurants. We work closely with all employees on the common goal of ensuring safe food is served in sanitary restaurants.”

When county health inspectors, also known as sanitarians, are at a restaurant for an inspection, complaint or investigation, they will identify themselves by name and indicate they are employees of Washtenaw County Public Health, and they will have a photo ID card, Schweighoefer said.

“If you cannot easily see their identification, please ask them to show it,” she wrote in the letter.

Schweighoefer said the county’s inspectors do routinely ask for employee names for specific reasons, including asking for the name of a designated “person in charge,” asking to see the certificate of a manager certified in food safety, and asking for certificates to verify an employee completed allergen training.

During a food-borne illness investigation, she said, the county also might ask to review employee schedules. That’s typically rare, she said, and in the event that information is needed, the county will work closely with the restaurant’s management to explain what is needed and why it is needed.

The email sent out Friday went to the county’s food safety/restaurant listserv. Restaurants that have included an email address on their food service license application are on it, as well as anyone else who has asked to join.

Schweighoefer said the listserv is primarily used to communicate to the county’s regulated food service community about food safety topics, customer service surveys and reminders about annual license renewal.

Washtenaw County Public Health and other county agencies also are working to develop an “All Are Welcome Here” campaign.

“All are welcome here at Washtenaw County Public Health, Coverage Counts and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health,” the health department wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, sharing a photo of an “All Are Welcome Here” poster.

“We proudly serve immigrants, refugees and all who live in Washtenaw County. When everyone in our community is healthy and safe, we all benefit.”

This article was first written by Mlive.