One man in custody, another in the hospital after overnight shooting

(WLNS) – One man is waking up behind bars while another wakes up in a hospital after an overnight shooting in Lansing.

The 27-year-old shooting victim was found on 2900 Beau Jardin Street, near College Towne Center around 12:30 this morning..

Lansing police say the incident ended across the city line in East Lansing.

Later in the morning MSU Police say they responded to a traffic stop near the intersection of Hagadorn and Jolly Roads in East Lansing, where officers found the suspected shooter.

The man in custody is a 25 year-old-man who they say knew the victim.