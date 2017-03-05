Meijer to open its 1st stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Meijer is opening its first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this year.

Meijer is expected to open the first store in Escanaba on May 22, followed by another in Sault Ste. Marie this summer. A date for that location hasn’t been announced yet.

The Grand Rapids-based supercenter chain retailer grew south into other states before expanding across the Mackinac Bridge. It also has locations in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Company spokesman Frank Guglielmi says Meijer closed on property in Marquette last month and is expected to open a third Upper Peninsula location in 2018.

The opening of each new Meijer store could bring in as many as 300 full- and part-time jobs.