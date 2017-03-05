Many unhappy returns: Michigan urges taxpayers not to staple

By Published:
tax

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Skip the stapler.

That’s the plea from the Michigan Treasury Department, which says tax returns with staples are one of the biggest problems in the mail room.

Tax returns are scanned by state employees. Staples slow down the process because they must be removed. And when they’re removed, the document might have rips and holes.

The state is urging taxpayers to use clips or rubber bands instead. They also can file their returns electronically. More than 4 million people used the electronic method last year.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s