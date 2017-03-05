Lansing City Council talks mayoral candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Who will be the next leader of the Capital City?

As of right now, it could be State Representative Andy Schor or At-Large City Councilmember Judi Brown Clarke…two candidates some councilmembers say they’re happy with.

“For the two of them to both be putting their hats in the race, I’m thrilled,” said First Ward Lansing City Councilmember Jody Washington.

When comparing the two, Washington says both Schor and Brown Clarke have different qualities that the city could benefit from.

“What Andy brings to the city and brings to anything that he’s a part of is his ability to approach situations calmly and to bring people together. Judi’s strength is collaborating with individuals, certainly she has the city experience having been on council for the last three years,” Washington stated.

Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley agrees.

She says as long as the next elected mayor has a clear vision for the city’s future, she’ll support that.

“The residents of the city of Lansing deserve concrete plans, they deserve a clear path on how we’re going to grow the city, on how we’re going to take care of our streets, on how we’re going to take care of our neighborhoods,” said Spitzley.

Spitzley says with Schor’s legislative background and Brown Clark’s involvement with the community, she has no doubt Lansing will be in good hands no matter what.

“I think that both candidates bring something to the city of Lansing and so I think it all depends then on the voters deciding which vision that they feel most comfortable with,” Spitzley stated.

Only time will tell where the fate of Lansing lies.

Candidates have until April 25th to file paperwork to run for the mayor of Lansing; 6 News will continue to stay on top of this mayoral race and keep you updated with any developing details.