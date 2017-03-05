Federal judge allows more women, girls to be added to lawsuit against Nassar & MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – A judge has granted a motion to add 19 more alleged victims of former MSU and USA doctor Larry Nassar, to a federal lawsuit that names Nassar and Michigan State University as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Grand Rapids on January 10. It started with more than a dozen women and girls and a couple of law firms.

Since then, several law firms have filed motions to have their clients added to that motion.

The judge’s order Thursday brings the number of woman and girls involved in the lawsuit against Nassar to just under 50.

Nassar now faces more than 20 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level. He’s also facing federal child pornography charges.

On top of the criminal cases, more than 50 women in civil court are also suing him.

Law enforcement officials say more than 80 people have filed complaints against Nassar.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

He was in court Thursday morning, where preliminary hearings were set for the 22 sexual assault charges against him.

The preliminary hearing in Ingham County will be on two days, May 12 and May 26. The preliminary hearing in Eaton County has been set for June 30.