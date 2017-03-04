This Morning: Saving lives by installing smoke detectors for Red Cross month

smoke detector

(WLNS) – For the first weekend of Red Cross Month, local volunteers will team up with Fire Department and Veterans to install smoke detectors in more than 30 homes.

Linda Lawrence says its still not too late to call and sign up to get a smoke detector installed, and if you aren’t in the Lansing/Grand Ledge area, they are coming to multiple cities through the month.

The smoke detectors being installed last close to ten years so batteries don’t need to be replaced early.

March is Red Cross Month, and in honor, the local chapter will also be celebrating Americorp members by encouraging the public to spend a day serving the community as an Americorp volunteer for a day.

Call the Red Cross: 517-627-1157

 

