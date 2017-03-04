Red Cross educates Grand Ledge homeowners about fire safety

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) -The American Red Cross isn’t just teaching homeowners about fire prevention, they’re hoping that by installing smoke detectors, it will save someone’s life.

“Smoke detectors seem to be one of the things that get neglected the most and a lot of people don’t understand that smoke detectors are only good for ten years,” said Grand Ledge Fire Chief Rodney VanDeCasteele.

That’s exactly why Chief VanDeCasteele and nearly two dozen volunteers from the Grand Ledge Fire Department, a veteran’s organization and the Grand Ledge Key Club hit the road to stop by local neighborhoods to install smoke detectors in people’s homes.

“We check everything, when we come in we don’t just put up smoke alarms…we actually go in, see how many and where they’re at, double check them, they might be working but if they’re over ten years old then we want to take them down,” Linda Lawrence stated; Co-Organizer of the “Home Fire Campaign.”

Lawrence says the goal of this effort is to educate homeowners about fire safety and decrease the number of house fires.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe,” said Lawrence.

Joshua Cromer from Team Red, White and Blue agrees.

“A number of fires can be prevented by having functioning and working fire alarms, Cromer said.

Bethany Case was home today as this crew taught her and her family the importance of smoke detectors and she says she’s thankful for efforts like these.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, you have to know so you have time to get out,” Case added.

Officials say you should check your smoke alarms once a month to make sure they’re working properly and remember to stay alert if you hear or smell anything.

The American Red Cross installed more than 150 smoke alarms today and says if you’re in need of new detectors, call 517-484-7461 and volunteers will come and install them free of charge.