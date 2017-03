(WLNS) – People will be marching across Michigan, and the nation today, in support of President Trump and his administration.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized March 4 Trump in the state, which will start at noon at multiple locations.

Lansing’s march will start in front of the state capitol, and there are also marches in Grand Rapids, Novi, and a few farther north.

The group expects thousands of people in Michigan alone to make it out, and even more across the nation.