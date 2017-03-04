House fire under investigation on West Shiawassee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon, Lansing Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 13 hundred block of West Shiawassee Street in Lansing.

Fire officials tell 6 News the second floor of the 2-story home was completely destroyed due to heavy flames and that the fire appears to have started on the second floor of the house.

There were no injuries and fire officials say everyone made it out safely.

There is no cause of how this fire started as of now but the scene is currently being investigated.

Stay with 6 News as we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

