“Talbot” Pet Of The Day March 3

Meet “Talbot”, our Pet Of The Day today. Talbot is a 1-year-old orange tabby boy. He’s a lively guy with beautiful golden eyes. Talbot adores people and will compete with other cats for attention and pats. He’ll tell you a story, too. Talbot is very talkative and fun to be around. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccination and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Talbot call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

