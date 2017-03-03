School threats: how police & schools handle these situations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Threatening a school…it’s a situation that’s not taken lightly.

First Lieutenant Joseph Thomas of the Michigan State Police says law enforcement takes these incidents very seriously.

“Our first priority is to make sure that the scene is secure and the students are safe so often times there’s a perimeter that’s set, if we need to evacuate the school we will evacuate the school,” said Lt. Thomas.

Lt. Thomas says regardless of whether the threat is made inside a school or on social media, law enforcement works with school officials to take every precaution to make sure students are safe.

“We will always look into it to make sure the threat is either credible or not credible…in doing that we speak to the local police department, we speak to the school officials and we try to determine who may be involved,” Lt. Thomas stated.

Steven Cook, President of the Michigan Education Association says even if the threat is a joke, school officials and police will hold the person responsible accountable for their actions.

“It may be a way to close school down and get out of school but believe me the consequences of that it’s…the last thought the kids might have,” said Cook.

“The student could be charged criminally,” Lt. Thomas added.

Bottom line is every threat is investigated thoroughly and Lt. Thomas urges everyone to speak up to police or school authorities if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“We don’t want it to be a situation where we missed an opportunity to save someone’s life,” said Lt. Thomas.