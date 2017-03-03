Roaches, animals, trash and waste in condemned home where boy was burned

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS/MLIVE) – The home where a 4-year-old boy was burned yesterday has been condemned by Jackson city inspectors.

The home on the 400 block of Adams Street was filled with feces, roaches, trash and animals.

A live alligator was taken from the home.

Inspectors found a furnace was spreading carbon monoxide through the home, endangering two children sleeping in makeshift bedrooms.

Our media partners at MLive report the house was found to be in violation of 10 city codes.

It is not yet known how the boy was burned.

He has been taken to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

While responding to the call about the burned child Jackson Police found a wheelchair taken last month from a Jackson man.

The wheelchair has been returned to the man.

