“Poetry Out Loud” competition brings students from across state to Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Williamston High student is one of 39 young poets taking the state at a poetry competition today at the Lansing Center.

Paige MacGillis of Williamston will be a part of the annual Poetry Out Loud event.

The students come from across Michigan from the Upper Peninsula to metro Detroit.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

There are three rounds of competition and the state champion will receive a $200 cash award, $500 for their school and an all-expenses trip to Washington DC for the national competition in April.

The national champion receives a $20,000 college scholarship.