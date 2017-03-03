“Poetry Out Loud” competition brings students from across state to Lansing

By Published:
downtown-lansing-big

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Williamston High student is one of 39 young poets taking the state at a poetry competition today at the Lansing Center.

Paige MacGillis of Williamston will be a part of the annual Poetry Out Loud event.

The students come from across Michigan from the Upper Peninsula to metro Detroit.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

There are three rounds of competition and the state champion will receive a $200 cash award, $500 for their school and an all-expenses trip to Washington DC for the national competition in April.

The national champion receives a $20,000 college scholarship.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s