Ohio company recalls more than 40,000 pounds of veal

By Published:
Recall

CRESTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2016.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.

A full retail distribution list will be posted on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s