NOW: Cong. Walberg at Hillsdale for town hall meeting

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – In the face of controversial town hall meetings 7th District Congressman Tim Walberg is talking to the public today in Hillsdale.

Walberg is meeting with dozens of people at the Hillsdale City Hall this morning.

6 News Jackson Bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is at the town hall meeting and says the mood in the room began as civil and is becoming more surly.

Other town hall meetings around the nation have developed into heated exchanges and antagonistic sessions.

This story is continuing and will be updated online and on 6 News.