Lansing School superintendent wins national honor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing School District superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul has been recognized with a national award.

Caamal Canul was given the AASA Superintendent “Women in School Leadership Award” sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the national school superintendents association.

“I am truly honored by this prestigious award and the public recognition it brings to the Lansing School District and public education,” said superintendent Caamal Canul after receiving the award during a recent national education conference in New Orleans.

The award recognizes female educators whose talent, creativity and vision are extraordinary and who make a difference in students lives.

Caamal Canul was honored for her creativity in meeting student needs, communication skills, professionalism and community involvement.

The superintendent said she shares the honor with the Board of Education, her executive leadership team, administrators and teachers and the entire school community.

The Lansing School District is the largest in mid-Michigan.