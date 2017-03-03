Howell teen jailed after school threat

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – A 17-year-old Howell High School student is in custody today after police there say she made an online threat against the school.

Police tell 6 News that the student made a threat on Twitter Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Included in the threat was a reference to shooting up the school.

The Howell Police Department began tracking the source of the Tweet and overnight were able to identify the person who posted it.

The student, whose name has not been released, is currently in the Livingston County Jail awaiting formal charges and arraignment.