Eaton Rapids Police: Crime spree suspect caught

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – A 24-year old man is waking-up in police custody after Eaton Rapids Police believe he went on a crime spree early Thursday morning.

It all started when police and fire crews were called to a fire around 2:00 a.m. on Water Street.

Officials say a shed burnt down behind a home.

Police followed foot prints from the scene which lead them to a garage fire about two blocks away.

The police dogs were called and the trail took them to home in the area where a 24-year old man was taken into custody.

Now while investigating the fire scenes police say officers were dispatched to two businesses on the 100 block of South Main Street regarding breaking and entering complaints.

At one scene police say a suspect tried to bust through a door but failed.

But at the second scene a small fire had been started but was out by the time crews got there.

A fifth crime scene was also found in the city soon after.

Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks says the incidents are still under investigation but anyone with information are encouraged to call the Eaton Rapids Police Department.