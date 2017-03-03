Apparent carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

File image courtesy WOOD TV8.
File image courtesy WOOD TV8.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old girl has died and two adults are in critical condition due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in southern Michigan where a generator was being used.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s department says the girl died after she and the adults were found unconscious Thursday night in Springfield.

Deputies responded after a nearby resident reported a family was staying in the house but didn’t have electric service. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the resident reported hearing what sounded like a gas-powered generator and was concerned.

Deputies forced their way inside and found the girl, a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The adults were hospitalized afterward.

The sheriff’s department says a gas-powered generator powering a kerosene heater caused carbon monoxide to accumulate inside the home.

