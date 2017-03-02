YAH, HEY: Meijer to expand to the Upper Penisula

WALKER, Mich (WLNS) – Meijer is growing again and this year the Michigan-based grocery chain is expanding into the Upper Peninsula.

The two stores, which are the only new stores in Michigan this year, will be opening in Sault Ste. Marie and Escanaba.

Two new stores will open in Indiana and three new stores will be added in Wisconsin.

By the end of 2017 there will be 237 stores in the Meijer chain.

Meijer plans on spending $375 million adding the new stores and remodeling 22 existing stores.

according to our media partners at MLive, the 22 remodels include six projects in Michigan, with major overhauls planned for stores in Mt. Pleasant, Commerce Township and Algoma Township.

More from MLive: Meijer to spend $375M on new stores, remodels in 2017

