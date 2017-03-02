Weather service: 3 EF-1 tornadoes hit southwest Michigan

By Published:
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) – The National Weather Service says three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in southwestern Michigan, destroyed two mobile homes among other damage.

It said survey crews Wednesday confirmed the three twisters packing peak winds of 105-110 mph struck downtown Niles and near Dowagiac and Vandalia in Cass County. All three occurred within 21 minutes of each other around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service says the storm at Dowagiac destroyed two single-wide mobile homes and was on the ground for 5 miles. It also damaged other homes and trees.

The Vandalia tornado traveled 2.7 miles, uprooting trees, twisting a two-story home on its foundation and damaging other homes and the exterior of a church.

In Niles, several homes in a five-block area were damaged.

The weather service says no one was injured.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s