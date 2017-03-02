Petitions turned in against Jackson non-discrimination plan

Related Coverage Jackson prepares to enforce LGBT non-discrimination ordinance

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – In Jackson today petitions concerning the city’s LGBT non-discrimination ordinance were turned into City Hall.

Groups against the NDO want to stop the ordinance before it goes into effect and put the issue before voters.

The petitions carry more than 700 signatures that must be verified.

That process is expected to be completed Friday.

At least 342 unique signatures must be validated from registered voters within the Jackson city limits to keep the NDO from taking effect on March 9.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is working the story in the city and will be updating online and on 6 News.