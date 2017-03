LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Cold weather has returned and today in Lansing the lieutenant governor and more than a dozen state lawmakers might be regretting that fact.

The annual Legislative Polar Plunge will take place on the steps to the Capitol beginning at 3:00 p.m.

It all benefits the Special Olympics.

Over the past five years the plunge has raised almost $140,000 for the cause.