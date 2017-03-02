Lansing Police Chief discusses recent homicide trend

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – We’re through two months of 2017 and police in Lansing have already opened five homicide investigations.

So the question is, is this a new trend? Or just a rough start to a new year?

So far in the city of Lansing, police have made arrests in all five homicide cases in 2017 and that’s because the man who prosecutors say shot a man several times outside a party store last week, is now behind bars.

46 year-old Billy Wilder is facing three gun charges and murder after police say he shot and killed 30year-old Willie Williamson.

It happened last Thursday near McNamara Party Store on the 800 block of Baker Street.

Lansing Police officials told us it all started with an argument between the two men inside the store and turned deadly once they got outside.

Wilder is due back in court next week and whether it’s this case or the four other homicides that happened this year Lansing Police are not taking this trend lightly.

Chief Mike Yankowski spoke to some of the members of city council about this issue.

“I’m not saying it’s anybody’s fault, it’s not the neighborhood watch fault, it’s not the LPD fault, it’s not my fault, it’s not the neighborhood’s fault, it’s not the CPO’s fault,” First Ward Council Member Jodi Washington said. “But what I’m asking from this committee from Chief Yankowski from the neighborhood we have to do something and we have to do it together.”

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski said while it may look concerning from the outside, the Lansing Police Department and it’s efforts have actually worked to combat a lot of the crime happening within the city.

“I think it’s important that our citizens know that from time to time we’re going to have increases and decreases, but at the end of the day it takes the entire community to help us keep the community safe,” Chief Yankowski said. “The city of Lansing is a safe city data is a useful tool. It helps guide us where our issues are, we’ve even seen our resources our violent crime initiative, the violent crime impact team have driven down shootings, so we’re making strides.