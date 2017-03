LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For the first time in its 160 year history the Lansing Fire Department has a female Battalion Chief in the Suppression Division.

Captain Shawn Deprez, a 21 year veteran of the department, was promoted to her new rank at a ceremony today at Fire Station Number One.

Deprez joined the ranks in June of 1995.

