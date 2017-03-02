Jeff Sessions Recuses himself from Russia Inquiry

Lansing, MI – In an announcement just minutes ago, Jeff Sessions decided to recuse himself from investigations of Russian involvement in the U.S. Election.
This is a developing story.
