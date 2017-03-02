East Lansing Police Department makes good on community suggestions

EAST LANSING — Some big changes are coming to the East Lansing Police Department in response to a community forum held in 2016.

In October, the police department reserved a theater in the Hannah Community Center for a panel discussion and dialogue.

“Since that night we’ve been working pretty hard trying to re-adjust the way our department has been operating,” Lt. James Campbell told 6 News.

Lieutenant Campbell helped plan the forum, and Chief Jeff Murphy sat on the panel.

“I realized there are people that have a very different view of what an East Lansing police officer does,” Chief Murphy told 6 News.

Community members showed up to the forum with a spectrum of complaints, from questionable officers encounters to calls for a more user-friendly website.

The topic of body cameras came up, and how often the footage is reviewed.

The answer to that question is: once per month, on a random day.

According to Chief Murphy the department struggled with choosing a truly random day for body camera footage review until the forum, and afterward decided to let the Human Relations Committee choose the review day.

ELPD plans to use the body camera footage to build up a traffic stop data base tracking gender, race, and reason for stopping among others.

That database will open up to the public as the information is compiled.

East Lansing Police ‘policies and procedures’ are already open to the public via the department website.

The Human Relations Commission will also review East Lansing Police employee complaints, once they are investigated and closed, every year.

Mark your calendars for April 6th, for the East Lansing Police Department Open House, featuring building tours and a Q & A session with Chief Jeff Murphy.