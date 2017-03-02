“Dublin” Pet Of The Day March 2

Meet “Dublin”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dublin is a 1-year-old Great Dane mix. He’s a big goofball who loves people. Dublin can get a bit enthusiastic so he’ll need some work on his manners. He’s a big boy so he’d probably play best with children over ten years old. Dublin is a lovable lug who would love to be your boy. You can learn more about Dublin by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.