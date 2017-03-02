“Dublin” Pet Of The Day March 2

Meet “Dublin”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dublin is a 1-year-old Great Dane mix. He’s a big goofball who loves people. Dublin can get a bit enthusiastic so he’ll need some work on his manners. He’s a big boy so he’d probably play best with children over ten years old. Dublin is a lovable lug who would love to be your boy. You can learn more about Dublin by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

