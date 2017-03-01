Today is deadline for priority status for federal student aid

Students concentrate on a test. (File image/ Maine Learning Technology Initiative)
(WLNS) – If you have student loans you know how much college can cost and if you’re getting ready to help your kids pay for school today is a very important day for saving money.

That’s because today is the deadline for you to get priority status for free federal student aid.

Not everyone qualifies but you won’t know how much money your student can get unless you apply.

If you apply after today you won’t get all the help that you could get.

So, how do you do that?

You need some basic tax information to see if you or your kids qualify.

But there’s an easy tool that can automatically get that data for you from the IRS.

At this point you’ll have to get signed up online.

You have until 11:00 p.m. tonight to hit submit.

It is important to note that even if you can’t get it done today you should still apply.

Even though you might not get as much money you won’t get any if you don’t do it.

APPLY ONLINE: Federal Student Aid

